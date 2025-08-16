Trent Rockets' Adam Hose suffers terrible injury on leg during the Hundred, taken to hospital Adam Hose suffered a nasty injury during the first innings of Trent Rockets' clash against Southern Brave in The Hundred. Hose slipped while chasing a ball at mid-wicket and was carried off the field as the play was stopped briefly.

England and Trent Rockets cricketer Adam Hose suffered a terrible and heart-wrenching injury during his team's clash against Southern Brave in the Hundred 2025. Hose suffered what seemed like a knee or an ankle twist during the first innings of the clash at Trent Bridge, Nottingham.

With 20 balls to go in the first innings, Hose suffered a nasty injury when he slipped while chasing a Michael Bracewell hit towards mid-wicket. The cricketer was in serious pain, and the play was stopped for a while. Hose was carried off with an ambulance, making way for him.

The X handle of The Hundred wrote a post for Hose. "We wish Adam Hose a speedy recovery after an injury to his leg in the field," the Hundred wrote.

Users were quick to give their reactions to the injury. Some called it the nastiest injury they have seen in the sport. "What happened with Adam Hose breaks my heart. It was a horrific injury during the Rockets vs the Braves game. I just pray to god that he recovers from it both physically & mentally, as he won't be playing any cricket this season. It was so disturbing that I could not even see it," a user named Rajiv wrote on X.

"Sports injuries are so cruel that we can't even look at those images a second time. And I hate the guy who put up that image on my feed. Get well soon, Adam Hose," a user named Siva Kumar wrote on the platform.

"Innocuous slip in the outfield results in a very bad injury for Adam Hose in The Hundred at Trent Bridge," another one named Guy Gisbourne wrote.

"Oh my god, this is absolutely mad. Hope Adam Hose recovers eventually, twisted his whole leg, holy shit," a user named Crypto Cartel wrote.

Notably, Brave scored 140 from their 20 sets on a pitch that didn't look the best to bat on. Leus du Plooy made 55 from 34 balls, while Michael Bracewell's 16-ball 28 helped Brave finish well.