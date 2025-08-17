Oval Invincibles register highest score in The Hundred's history, script comfortable win against Welsh Fire Oval Invincibles put in an exceptional performance against Welsh Fire in game 16 of The Hundred Men's tournament. The side was excellent with the bat and went on to register the highest total in the tournament's history.

London:

Game 16 of the ongoing The Hundred Men’s saw Oval Invincibles taking on Welsh Fire. The two sides locked horns at the Kennington Oval, London, on August 16, and the game saw Oval Invincibles coming in to bat first after losing the toss.

Invincibles got off to a good start to the game as openers Will Jacks and Tawanda Muyeye scored 38 and 33 runs, respectively. However, it was the knock of Jordan Cox that propelled the Invincibles to a good total. Coming out after the fall of the first wicket, Cox scored 86* runs in 29 deliveries, and with a marvellous performance, he helped his side post a mammoth total of 226 runs on the board in the first innings.

It is worth noting that the score of 226 runs is the highest innings score in The Hundred Men’s history, and no side has been able to achieve the feat except Invincibles. Matt Henry was the highest wicket-taker for Welsh Fire in the first innings with two wickets to his name. Chris Green and Saif Zaib took one wicket each as well.

Invincibles’ bowling masterclass saw them register comfortable win

Coming out to chase the mammoth target of 227 runs, Welsh Fire got off to a subpar start as opener Stephen Eskinazi departed for a duck. His dismissal was followed by Steven Smith departing on a score of seven runs as well. Skipper Jonny Bairstow scored 50 runs in 28 deliveries, with Luke Wells adding 29 runs on the board.

Furthermore, Tom Kohler-Cadmore amassed 31 runs, but the rest of the batting order failed to put in a good showing. Invincibles put in a good performance with the ball. Tom Curran took four wickets, with Jason Behrendorff taking three. Saqib Mahmood, Sam Curran and Rashid Khan took one wicket each as Welsh Fire were limited to a score of 143 as Invincibles won the game by 83 runs.

