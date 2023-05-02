Updated Points Table, Orange Cap, Purple Cap List in IPL 2023 after LSG vs RCB game

Follow us on Image Source : AP LSG vs RCB

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) defeated Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) by 18 runs in the 43rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Monday. This was the fifth win for the team led by Faf du Plessis and they have climbed to the fifth place in the points table. On the other hand, LSG who couldn't chase down 127 runs have slipped to the third position in the table with Rajasthan Royals benefiting from their loss. Chennai Super Kings are sitting at the fourth place while Gujarat Titans are clear of all the middle muddle with 12 points at the top of the table.

As many as five teams are at 10 points now with the race for the playoffs getting close with every match. The results of last three matches - PBKS beating CSK, MI beating RR and RCB beating LSG - means the lower placed teams are not letting the top four run away. However, the bottom three teams - SRH, KKR and DC - soon need to pull up their socks now in order to climb up in the table.

IPL Points Table 2023

Here's the latest points table:

Gujarat Titans - 8 (Matches), 6 (Won), 0.638 (Net Run Rate) Rajasthan Royals - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.800 (Net Run Rate) Lucknow Super Giants - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.639 (Net Run Rate) Chennai Super Kings - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), 0.329 (Net Run Rate) Royal Challengers Bangalore - 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.030 (Net Run Rate) Punjab Kings- 9 (Matches), 5 (Won), -0.447 (Net Run Rate) Mumbai Indians - 8 (Matches), 4 (Won), -0.502 (Net Run Rate) Kolkata Knight Riders - 9 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.147 (Net Run Rate) Sunrisers Hyderabad - 8 (Matches), 3 (Won), -0.577 (Net Run Rate) Delhi Capitals - 8 (Matches), 2 (Won), -0.898 (Net Run Rate)

Who has Orange Cap?

At the same time, the race for Orange Cap is also getting interesting with Faf du Plessis reclaiming it from Yashasvi Jaiswal with a 44-run knock against LSG. He is now at the top with 468 runs from nine matches while Jaiswal is second with 428 runs to his name. CSK opener Devon Conway is at the third place with 414 runs in nine matches with five fifties to his name. Virat Kohli follows him closely having scored 364 runs so far. Another CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad is at number five with 354 runs to his name.

Who has Purple Cap?

CSK pacer Tushar Deshpande continues to be at the top in the race for purple cap having picked 17 wickets in nine outings. RCB's Mohammed Siraj levelled up with Arshdeep Singh with 15 wickets while Rashid Khan and Ravi Ashwin complete the top five list with 14 and 13 scalps respectively.

IPL 2023 Orange cap holders (top scorers):

Faf du Plessis of RCB - 468 runs (9 matches) Yashasvi Jaiswal of RR - 428 Runs (8 matches) Devon Conway of CSK - 414 Runs (9 matches) Virat Kohli of RCB - 364 runs (9 matches) Ruturaj Gaikwad of CSK - 354 runs (9 matches)

IPL 2023 Purple cap holders (top wicket takers):

Tushar Deshpande of CSK - 17 wickets (9 matches) Mohammed Siraj of RCB - 15 wickets (9 matches) Arshdeep Singh of PBKS - 15 wickets (9 matches) Rashid Khan of GT - 14 wickets (8 matches) Ravi Ashwin of RR - 13 wickets (9 matches)

Latest Cricket News