IPL 2020: Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult close in on Kagiso Rabada in Purple Cap race

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah (right) and Trent Boult.

Mumbai Indians pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult fiery spells ripped Chennai Super Kings batting-order to shred, leaving them chaos at one point at 21/5 inside the powerplay. The duo combined to take seven wickets on the night – Boult taking four of them — in the table topper’s thumping 10-wicket win over their nemesis.

The dazzling display in Sharjah meant that the duo has closed in on the Purple Cap race against Delhi Capitals striker bowler Kagiso Rabada. The South African rules the roost with 21 scalps, while Bumrah and Boult are at 17 and 16 wickets respectively.

Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) captain KL Rahul leads the IPL 2020 run-getters' list with 540 runs in the race for Orange Cap.

KXIP's Mohammed Shami (16), RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal (15) and Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer (15) are not far behind.

For the Orange cap, KXIP skipper KL Rahul remains to be at the forefront of the race with 540 runs, with double centurion Shikhar Dhawan with 465 runs remains in the reckoning. Dhawan has moved ahead of Rahul's KXIP teammate and fellow opener Mayank Agarwal who has 398 runs.

Chennai Super Kings' Faf du Plessis (376) and Mumbai Indians' Quinton de Kock (368) make the top five.

In the points table, Mumbai Indians moved to the top of the table with 14 points after their emphatic 10-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings on Friday night.

Mumbai Indians, who were third before the start of the match against CSK with 12 points, leapfrogged Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

While all the three teams are on 14 points now, Mumbai Indians are ahead of the pack with better net run rate.

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage