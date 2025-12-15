Top 5 most expensive players in IPL mini-auction history The mini auction for the 2026 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is set to take place in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. Ahead of the event, let us have a look at top five most expensive players at the mini auction in the history of IPL.

New Delhi:

The mini auction for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 is set to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday, December 16. As many as 360 players will go under the hammer, with 77 slots set to be filled across 10 teams. Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has the maximum purse of Rs 64.3 crore and are expected to make the top buys at the auction. Meanwhile, let us have a look at the top five most expensive players in the history of IPL mini-auctions:

1. Mitchell Starc (Rs 24.75 crore) - KKR, IPL 2024

Mitchell Starc is the most expensive overseas cricketer in IPL history. Kolkata Knight Riders were on the lookout for an experienced international and they broke their bank for the Australian fast bowler, winning a fierce bidding war against the Delhi Capitals, Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Titans. This was a mega return to IPL for Starc, as he had last played in the cash-rich league back in 2015. Starc didn't have a great season but won the player of the match in Qualifier 1 and the final, helping KKR lift the title.

2. Pat Cummins (Rs 20.5 crore) - SRH, IPL 2024

Starc's Australia teammate Pat Cummins enjoyed the luxury of being the most expensive foreign player at the auction. Sunrisers Hyderabad were hell-bent on securing Cummins' services and they did so, beating Royal Challengers Bengaluru in a bidding war. Cummins was also named the SRH captain as he finished with 18 wickets in the season. Moreover, SRH finished as the runners-up in IPL 2024 under his captaincy.

3. Sam Curran (Rs 18.5 crore) - PBKS, IPL 2023

Sam Curran was among the most sought-after all-rounder in the IPL 2023 auction and the Punjab Kings managed to get him into the team after entering the race very late. MI and RR started the bidding for Curran with CSK joining at 11.75 crore, while PBKS entered only at 15.25 crore before eventually winning the fierce bidding war.

4. Cameron Green (Rs 17.5 crore) - MI, IPL 2023

Cameron Green was the next in line to be sold for a hefty amount and this time, the five-time champions Mumbai Indians won the bidding war, splurging a massive amount of Rs 17.5 crore. RCB and DC were behind Green but MI's bid didn't relent at any point and they were successful in securing his services. Green will once again be in contention to become the most expensive foreign player at the IPL 2026 auction.

5. Ben Stokes (Rs 16.25 crore) - CSK, IPL 2023

England's current Test captain, Ben Stokes, is also on this list as Chennai Super Kings (CSK) got him in the squad after spending Rs 16.25 crore at the IPL 2023 auction. RCB, RR, LSG and SRH were the other bidders for arguably the best all-rounder among current players. But it was CSK eventually who won the bid but Stokes could just play two matches in 2023 due to knee injury and has not played the IPL since.

