Watch: Tim Paine bowls medium pace, off-spin during Australian domestic game; takes wicket

Image Source : TWITTER/MYCRICKETAUS Australia's Tim Paine took off his wicketkeeping gloves and bowled 10 overs during a one-day domestic match, bowling medium-pace as well as off-spin.

Australia's Tim Paine took off his wicketkeeping gloves and bowled a full 10-over quota during a Cricket Tasmania Premier League match, and also took a wicket in his final over of the innings.

Paine bowled medium-pace as well as off-spin during his 10 overs, conceding 60 runs for his wicket of Thomas Rogers.

Watch Paine's wicket off his spin delivery:

Paine was the first-change bowler for his side, University of Tasmania, and he bowled medium-pace at the beginning.

Watch:

Paine's team, University of Tasmania is taking on Northern Hobart Cricket Club in the Cricket Tasmania Premier League.

The Australia Test captain has been facing the heat after the side's 2-1 defeat in the home Test series against India last month. After conceding an 8-wicket defeat in the first Test in Adelaide, the Indian team made a tremendous comeback to defeat the hosts in Melbourne and Brisbane.

Paine's captaincy has since come under the scanner. Earlier this month, former Australia captain Michael Clarke defended Paine but insisted that the wicketkeeper-batsman needs help in leadership.

".. I'm not saying it is time to go. Stick with the captain, I love that. But give him some help. Allow him to get better in the areas he needs to get better," Clarke had said.