Sourav Ganguly and his wife receive death threats, complaint filed; police begin investigation

New Delhi:

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly and his wife received several threatening letters in the last few months, including one that warned of killing him and his wife, Dona Ganguly. A complaint was filed by Ganguly, and the Kolkata police have begun the probe into the matter, a senior police official said.

Ganguly filed the complaint at Thakurpukur Police Station in South Kolkata after a recent threat letter, which was received at his office on Monday, news agency PTI reported. Moreover, the letters have allegedly been arriving at the former BCCI president's name for nearly six months; however, they were not taken seriously.

'We are taking this seriously': Police

Ganguly, who is currently serving as the president of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB), received two letters on Monday. They contained explicit threats to kill Ganguly and his wife and harm people close to him, as per a complaint filed by his manager.

The police have taken the matter seriously and are examining the contents of the letters and trying to establish the identity and motive of the sender. "We are taking the complaint seriously and have begun an investigation. We are examining the letters, their source and the courier trail to identify the person responsible," the officer said.

Police begin investigation

The Kolkata Police has begun its investigation into the case. As per the preliminary probe, the letters may have been sent through a courier service allegedly by a person from Belgharia in North 24 Parganas district, police said. They have begun examining the movement of the SIM card allegedly used by the sender and have also reached out to the courier agency concerned to gather details of the consignments.

"We have spoken to the people from the courier service and tracked down one mobile number. We are trying to spot it," the officer said. The Kolkata Police sleuths are examining whether all the letters were sent by the same person while also trying to know the reason behind the alleged threats.

Ganguly is currently serving as the CAB president and director of JSW Sports, the co-owners of the Delhi Capitals. He is reportedly in line to be appointed as head coach of the Delhi Capitals ahead of IPL 2027.

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