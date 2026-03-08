Advertisement
  4. Tempers flare between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell in T20 World Cup final, Surya steps in: Watch

Edited By: Aditya Kukalyekar @adikukalyekar
Published: ,Updated:

Tempers flared between Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell as the former hit the batter with the ball unnecessarily. Mitchell was not happy with Arshdeep at all and made sure to showcase his disappointment. Suryakumar Yadav had to step in to calm things down in T20 World Cup final.

Tempers flared between Mitchell and Arshdeep
Tempers flared between Mitchell and Arshdeep Image Source : AP
Ahmedabad :

India and New Zealand are known to be friendly teams, but tempers flared during the T20 World Cup final today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Arshdeep Singh and Daryl Mitchell had a go at each other during the second innings of the game and the umpires and India skipper Suryakumar Yadav had to intervene to calm things down.

The incident happened in the 11th over of the innings when Arshdeep, not happy after Mitchell hit him for two sixes earlier in the over, threw the ball back at the batter in frustration. It hit Mitchell on his leg and it was clearly an unnecessary throw from the Indian left-arm seamer. The usually calm Mitchell got pissed off with it and made sure to showcase his disappointment to the bowler.

To everyone's surprise, Arshdeep didn't apologise as well despite it being his mistake. Suryakumar Yadav had to step in to calm things down as he had a chat with Mitchell and probably apologised on behalf of Arshdeep as well. Even the umpire Richard Illingworth had a word with Arshdeep who could possibly be fined now for hitting the batter with the ball. It all ended well eventually as Arshdeep and Mitchell hugged each other at the end of the over.

Watch video:

India successfully defend T20 World Cup title

Meanwhile, as far as the match is concerned, it was a one-sided encounter as India successfully defended their T20 World Cup title and became the first team to do so in history. Moreover, India also became the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup as they defeated New Zealand by 96 runs to win the final at the jam-packed Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. This is also India's first-ever win over New Zealand in the T20 World Cup, and it came in the final of the competition.

