Tabraiz Shamsi pulls out of SA20 citing personal reason, Thomas Kaber comes in as replacement In a major blow for SA franchise MI Cape Town, the side announced that star spinner and new signing Tabraiz Shamsi has been ruled out of the upcoming SA20 season, citing personal reasons. The side announced Thomas Kaber as his replacement.

New Delhi:

In a major development, star South Africa and MI Cape Town spinner Tabraiz Shamsi announced that he would be pulling out of the upcoming SA20 season. It is worth noting that Shamsi pulled out of the upcoming tournament, citing personal reasons.

As for his replacement, MI Cape Town roped in Thomas Kaber. The franchise has quite the bowling attack for the upcoming SA20 season. The spinners include the likes of Rashid Khan, George Linde, and Dane Piedt. Whereas the pacers include Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Corbin Bosch, and Dwaine Pretorius.

Interestingly, Shamsi was roped in by MICT in the auction back in September 2025 for Rs 25.87 lakh, and his plans to play in his very first season for the franchise will have to wait.

Speaking of Shamsi’s record in the SA20, the star player has played three seasons in the tournament, having competed in 24 matches. In his games, Shamsi has a total of 21 wickets to his name, maintaining an economy of 7.8.

Thomas Kaber’s SA20 career in numbers

It is worth noting that Thomas Kaber, who comes in as Shamsi’s replacement, has been representing MICT for the last two seasons. He has played a total of nine games for the franchise across two seasons, where he has taken a total of 34 wickets.

He will hope to put in good performances for Cape Town in the upcoming SA20 season. As for the franchise, they kick off the SA20 season by taking on Durban's Super Giants in the season opener on December 26.

The two sides will take on each other at Newlands, Cape Town, and with some significant star power within the two sides, the season opener of the upcoming SA20 promises to be a showpiece event.

Also Read: