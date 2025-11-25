Greg Chappell opens up on atmosphere in England's dressing room after Ashes opener loss Former Australia cricketer and India head coach Greg Chappell recently came forward and talked about how England can make a comeback in the ongoing Ashes series after their horrific performance in the first Test.

The Ashes 2025-26 began in the worst possible way for England. The side took on Australia in the first Test of the series at the Perth Stadium, and after just two days of play, England saw themselves staring at an eight-wicket defeat as the Aussies took an early lead in the series.

Many critics came forward and slammed England’s tactics and approach in the game. Speaking on the same, former Australia cricketer and head coach Greg Chappell talked about the situation in the England dressing room after the loss against Australia.

"The England dressing room on the final day of last week's Perth Test must have resembled a building struck by a sudden, shattering explosion. One moment there was light, order, and a firm structure; the next, a deafening, visceral shock wave,” Chappell wrote in his column for ESPNcricinfo.

"The silence that follows such a blast is rarely peaceful. It is instantly replaced by the sounds of the resulting chaos: the alarms begin to blare, smoke and dust swirl in a disorienting, suffocating cloud, and the structure groans under considerable damage," Chappell elaborated.

Chappell talked about how England can make a comeback in the series

Furthermore, the former Aussie opined that England’s assessment for the second Test should be solely based on their performance and not based on the criticism that they are facing. He talked about how doing so could mentally prepare them for the second test of the series.

"McCullum and Stokes hold the leadership keys because they alone know the full extent of the structural damage, the vulnerabilities, and crucially, which areas of the edifice remain sound. They know that listening to the shouting outside will only lead them down a blind alley, or worse, cause them to add insult to injury by making the wrong decision,” Chappell said.

