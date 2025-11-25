Idrissa Gueye gets sent off for slapping his own team mate against Manchester United Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was shown a straight red card in the Premier League clash against Manchester United after he was captured fighting his own teammate Michael Keane in the recent clash.

MANCHESTER:

The Premier League continued after the international break, and Manchester United continued their season by taking on Everton at home. The two sides locked horns at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 25. Where United had been in good form as of late, the side failed to put in a good showing as Everton managed to register a 0-1 victory, taking all three points home.

There were several ups and downs throughout the game, and the most talked-about moment was the sending off of Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye. It is worth noting that Gueye was sent off in the 13th minute after he got into a fight with his own teammate Michael Keane.

The incident happened when Gueye misplaced a pass to Keane, giving the ball away. The midfielder started to berate his teammate. Raising his hand to Keane, Gueye was shown a straight red card, as Everton was reduced to 10 men.

Idrissa Gueye provides clarification on social media after the incident

Notably, Everton managed to register a 0-1 victory against United, and after the game, Gueye took centre stage and apologised for his conduct on social media. He also took full responsibility for his behaviour.

"I want to apologise first to my team-mate Michael. I take full responsibility for my reaction. I also apologise to my team-mates, the staff, the fans and the club. What happened does not reflect who I am or the values I stand for. Emotions can run high, but nothing justifies such behaviour. I'll make sure it never happens again,” Gueye posted on his Instagram story.

Furthermore, Everton head coach David Moyes came forward and defended his players, stating that he likes it when they fight. "We don't see it very often. If nothing had happened afterwards, I don't think anybody in the stadium would've been surprised," Moyes told Sky Sports.

