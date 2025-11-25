'Nowhere near the level': Ruben Amorim slams Manchester United's performance after home loss to Everton Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim took centre stage and lambasted his side's performance after their 0-1 loss against Everton in the Premier League, and also gave his take on the suspension of Idrissa Gueye.

MANCHESTER:

Manchester United got off to a horrid start as the international break ended and the Premier League continued. The league continued with United taking on Everton at Old Trafford in Manchester on November 25, and where many backed United to register a comfortable win, the side was left shellshocked after Everton won the game 0-1.

Despite being reduced to 10 men, Everton managed to best the Red Devils as they claimed some much-needed three points in the league. Speaking on the side’s performance, United head coach Ruben Amorim came forward and lambasted his side’s showing.

Amorim claimed that his side’s level against Everton was nowhere close to the level it should have been, and claimed that there is a lot of work to be done.

"We are not there, not even near the point that we should be to fight for the best positions in the league. For five weeks everyone has been praising our evolution. I keep saying the same things - we are nowhere near the level this club should be at,” Ruben Amorim was quoted as saying by India Today.

Amorim gave his take on Idrissa Gueye’s suspension

It is worth noting that Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off in the early stages of the game after he got into a fight with his own teammate, Michael Keane. The two got into a fight, which saw Gueye get a straight red. Giving his take on the matter, Amorim opined that it was just a moment of passion, and he would like to see such passion on his side.

"Fighting is not a bad thing. Fighting does not mean they do not like each other. Fighting is when you lose the ball and you fight because you know we will suffer a goal. That was my feeling when I watched Everton. I hope my players, when they lose the ball, fight each other. That is a good feeling, not a bad feeling,” Amorim said.