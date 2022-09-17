T20 World Cup 2022: UAE announce Rizwaan-led squad; Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz among 5 reserves

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/EMIRATESCRICKET Among the primary 15-man squad, the board also named five reserves.

UAE on Saturday announced its 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup in Australia. CP Rizwaan will lead the team in the mega-event and Vriitya Aravind will be his deputy.

“Qualifying to play against top national teams of the world at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup marks a milestone with UAE Cricket’s growing strengths in the T20 format. We extend our deep appreciation to all who have invested their time and efforts as we arrive at this unique moment in Emirates Cricket’s history. We wish our team the very best as they continue to make their mark on international cricket at the ICC T20 World Cup," said Tayeb Kamali, Selection Committee Chairman in a statement.

Among the primary 15-man squad, the board also named five reserves.

Reserves

Sultan Ahmed, Fahad Nawaz, Vishnu Sukumaran, Adithya Shetty, Sanchit Sharma

In preparation for the World Cup in October, UAE will Bangladesh in a 2-match T20 series. "In continuing their preparations and before leaving the UAE, early October, the UAE will play Bangladesh Cricket in a 2-match T20I series, at Dubai Sports City’s Dubai International Stadium on Sunday September 25th and Tuesday September 27th."

UAE’s ICC T20 World Cup Squad

CP Rizwaan (Captain), Vriitya Aravind (Vice Captain), Chirag Suri, Muhammad Waseem, Basil Hameed, Aryan Lakra, Zawar Farid, Kashif Daud, Karthik Meiyappan, Ahmed Raza, Zahoor Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sabir Ali, Alishan Sharafu, Aayan Khan

