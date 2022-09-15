BREAKING | Pakistan announces T20 World Cup squad; Shaheen Afridi returns, Fakhar Zaman named in reserves

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Babar Azam will lead Pakistan in the T20 World Cup.

Pakistan announced their 15-man squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia. Fakhar Zaman is a notable name that has been named in the reserves. Shaheen Afridi makes his return to the side following a knee injury that kept him off Asia Cup 2022.

T20 World Cup squad: Babar Azam (c), Shadab Khan (vc), Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir

Reserves: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani

“We have a team that can perform strongly in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022. That’s why we have shown faith and confidence in almost the same set of players who have been part of the T20I squad post the 2021 World Cup in the UAE. These players have performed well since November 2021 and that’s why we have won nine out of our last 13 T20Is. We have invested in these cricketers and it is fair to them that they get the opportunity to show their mettle in the World Cup, an event for which they have been preparing and training hard," said Muhammad Wasim in a press release put out by PCB.

"We needed to ensure continuity and support to these players, and that’s precisely what we have done. We are receiving encouraging reports about Shaheen Shah Afridi, who is likely to resume bowling early next month,” he added.

