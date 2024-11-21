T10 League Live telecast: When and where to watch Abu Dhabi T10 tournament live on TV and streaming in India?

Follow us on Image Source : ABU DHABI T10 LEAGUE The 2024 edition of the Abu Dhabi T10 League kicks off on Thursday, November 21 with Team Abu Dhabi taking on Ajman Bolts in the opener

The star-studded Abu Dhabi T10 League is set to commence on Thursday, November 21. It's the eighth edition of the tournament and it has survived this far with two new teams being added ahead of the season tells you that it has created a niche for itself. T10 Leagues are emerging all over the globe but the ease of travel and the October-November window means that original Abu Dhabi one has attracted T20 superstars worldwide and with the likes of Jos Buttler, Kieron Pollard, Nicholas Pooran, Dinesh Karthik and Andre Russell, the eighth edition promises nothing short of a cracker.

Ajman Jolts and UP Nawabs are the two new sides. With the talent pool expanding beyond traditional centres like Australia, England, West Indies, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and South Africa, the players are available and since the Test season is going on, most of the current international white-ball stars are also in the mix. Since, Karthik is also there, the Indian audiences will be tuned in for the tournament, especially since 40 matches are packed in 12 days. It will be fast, furious and entertaining, that's for sure.

When and where to watch the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2024 live on TV and OTT in India?

There will be three to four matches per day at the Abu Dhabi T10 League. If there is a triple-header, the matches kick off at 5 PM, 7:15 PM and 9:30 PM IST and if there are four in one day, the first one begins at 2:45 PM IST with the rest to follow the same timings. Disney Star has the broadcast rights to the Abu Dhabi T10 League in India, hence, there is an expectation that all 40 matches of the T10 League will be shown on Star Sports on TV and Disney+ Hotstar on streaming. However, the Fancode anyways is the digital streaming partner and will stream all matches for a tour pass of INR 99/-.

Squads

Ajman Bolts: James Neesham, Mohammad Nabi (c), Alex Hales, Obed McCoy, Ravi Bopara, Terrance Hinds, Shehan Jayasuriya, Mark Deyal, Ali Abid, Safeer Tariq, Muhammad Mohsin, Shevon Daniel, Arineshto Vhezha, Ijas Ahmadzai, Dunith Wellalage, Mujheeb Ur Rahman, Lungi Ngidi, Gulbadin Naib, Haider Ali

Bangla Tigers: Shakib Al Hasan (c), Rashid Khan, Liam Livingstone, Iftikhar Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik, Hazratullah Zazai, Dasun Shanaka, Josh Little, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Shahzad, Mir Hamza, David Payne, Luqman Faisal, Nav Pabreja, Hafis Almas Ayub, Tashinga Musekiwa, Ravindu Rathnayke, Imran Khan, Towhid Hridoy

Chennai Brave Jaguars: Rassie van der Dussen, Chris Lynn, Nuwan Thushara, Thisara Perera (c), Dan Lawrence, Aayan Khan, George Munsey, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Joshua Brown, Nick Hobson, Akila Dhananjaya, Oshane Thomas, Matiullah Khan, Sabir Ali, Kavindu Nadeeshan, Garuka Sanketh, Ali Khan, Kobe Herft

Morrisville Samp Army: Faf du Plessis, Qais Ahmad, Andries Gous, David Willey, Imad Wasim, Karim Janat, Rohan Mustafa, Jack Taylor, Sajid Khan, Kjorn Ottley, Hazrat Bilal, Taimoor Ali, Umair Ali Khan, Brain Bennett, Leonardo Julien, Amir Hamza Hotak, Sharafuddin Ashraf

Deccan Gladiators: Jos Buttler, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Maheesh Theekshana, Nicholas Pooran (c), Andre Russell, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Zahoor Khan, Luke Wood, David Wiese, Usman Tariq, Khary Pierre, Aryan Lakra, Abrar Ahmed, Malsha Tharupati, Tinotenda Maposa, Richard Gleeson, Rilee Rossouw

Delhi Bulls: Rovman Powell (c), Muhammad Rohid, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi, James Vince, Wanindu Hasaranga, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Wade, Tom Banton, Salman Irshad, Kasun Rajitha, Nikhil Chaudhary, Saghir Khan, Shahid Iqbal Bhutta, Isai Thorne, Pavan Rathnayake, Fabian Allen, Harshit Seth

New York Strikers: Kieron Pollard (c), Mohammad Amir, Sunil Narine, Akeal Hossain, Muhammad Waseem, Muhammad Jawadullah, Matheesha Pathirana, Donovan Ferreira, Evin Lewis, Dewald Brevis, Doug Bracewell, Kusal Perera, Alishan Sharafu, Mayank Choudhary, Nathan Edward, Dumindu Sewmina, Asif Ali, Reece Topley

Northern Warriors: Trent Boult, Finn Allen, Johnson Charles, Sherfane Rutherford, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Munro, Azmatullah Omarzai, Ankur Sangwan, Brandon King, Fareed Malik, Shohidul Islam, Ziaur Rahman, Sagar Kalyan, Muhammad Uzair Khan, Shaqkere Parris, Ackeem Auguste

UP Nawabs: Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Andre Fletcher, Binura Fernando, Odean Smith, Najibullah Zadran, Faridoon Dawoodzai, Curtis Campher, Ryan Burl, Farhan Khan, Hafeez ur Rehman, Khalid Shah, Joshua Bishop, Ashmead Nedd, Masood Gurbaz, Khalid Ahmad Gurbaz

Team Abu Dhabi: Phil Salt (c/wk), Noor Ahmad, Kyle Mayers, Jonny Bairstow, Lockie Ferguson, Shimron Hetmyer, AM Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Kadeem Alleyne, Asif Khan, Rumman Raees, Haider Ali, Zeeshan Nasser, Muhammad Arfan, Ramon Simmonds, Muditha Lakshan, Angelo Mathews