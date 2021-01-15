Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun makes senior debut for Mumbai

Image Source : BCCI Arjun Tendulkar is included in Mumbai's playing XI for the match against Haryana in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Sachin Tendulkar's son Arjun Tendulkar is making his senior debut for Mumbai in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Tendulkar received a maiden call-up for Mumbai squad in the tournament.

Arjun is making his debut against Haryana.

Incidentally, Tendulkar Sr. made his final domestic appearance against Haryana too. He played the Ranji Trophy match against Haryana at Lahli before bidding adieu to international cricket with a two-match series against West Indies in 2013.

Arjun has produced impressive performances throughout the age-group cricket in Mumbai. His 19 wickets in five matches for the Mumbai U-19 side in the 2017-18 Cooch Behar Trophy stood out in particular.

He was also included in the MCC squad in the same year. Tendulkar Jr. has been a mainstay in the Mumbai age-group sides since then.

Mumbai, who are a part of Elite, Group E in the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournament, endured a tough start. The side lost both of its opening games and are taking part in their third match against Haryana, who have won both of their opening matches.

Kerala and Delhi, who are also a part of Mumbai's group, have also won both of their games so far.