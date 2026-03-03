Suryakumar Yadav vs Harry Brook: Stats comparison ahead of India vs England semifinal of T20 World Cup 2026

Mumbai:

India and England are facing each other in the second semifinal of the T20 World Cup on Thursday, March 5, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav and Harry Brook are leading their respective teams for the first time in an ICC event and have led from the front with the bat at different stages of the ongoing tournament as well. Ahead of the knockout clash, let us have a look at the stats comparison between the two players:

The Indian captain is clearly winning the battle against Brook if the stats are considered. Surya has so far played 111 T20 Internationals in his career, amassing 3261 runs at a strike rate of almost 163 with four tons and 25 fifties. But as Brook has played only 62 T20Is in his career, we considered Surya's stats until his 62 matches and even then, the Indian skipper is comfortably winning the battle.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Harry Brook: Stats comparison after 62 T20Is

Player Innings Runs Strike Rate Average Sixes Fours 100s/50s Ducks Suryakumar Yadav 59 2150 170.63 43.87 123 193 4/17 3 Harry Brook 54 1296 154.1 30.85 59 106 1/6 1

Surya scored almost 1000 runs (854 runs to be precise) more than his English counterpart after playing 62 T20Is and had a better average, strike rate as well. Moreover, Surya also smacked more sixes and fours compared to Brook. One thing can be argued in this comparison that Brook batted at four and five 47 times and his shift to number three came only at this World Cup where he scored a century against Pakistan in the Super 8 clash.

But then we dug deep, it was found that even Surya batted at number four 36 times in his first 62 T20Is and struck 1404 runs at a brilliant strike rate of 175.28. Also, three out of his four centuries came while batting at the said position in the first 62 T20Is. Moreover, Surya has mostly batted at four after becoming the Indian captain in the shortest format of the game. As for Brook, he scored only 490 runs at a strike rate of 164.98 with three fifties while batting at four.

Surya vs Brook: Recent form in T20 World Cup

In this aspect, both Surya and Brook are leading from the front for India and England respectively. Both players are the leading run-scorers for their team. Brook's tournament changed ever since he started to bat at three and has so far scored 228 runs in seven innings at a strike rate of almost 162 with a century and a fifty to his name. As for Suryakumar Yadav, he has scored 231 runs in seven outings but his strike rate has been significantly down at 135.88 and his only half-century of the tournament came against the USA on the opening day of the T20 World Cup. So may be, Brook is winning the battle here if the recent form is taken into consideration.

Suryakumar Yadav vs Harry Brook: Stats comparison in T20 World Cup 2026

Player Innings Runs Strike Rate Average Sixes Fours 100s/50s Ducks Suryakumar Yadav 7 231 135.88 38.5 9 21 0/1 0 Harry Brook 7 228 161.70 32.57 9 20 1/1 0

