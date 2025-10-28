Suryakumar Yadav provides latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury, 'sath hi le jayenge usko ghar' India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav has provided the latest update on Shreyas Iyer, who sustaineda spleen injury while taking a catch in the third ODI against Australia to dismiss Alex Carey. Iyer is now out of ICU and concerns over his health are easing slowly.

India's T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav provided the latest update on Shreyas Iyer's injury on the eve of the first T20I of the five-match series against Australia. Even though Iyer is not a part of the T20I squad, the Indian team in Canberra is constantly keeping in touch with Iyer and the team doctor in Sydney. For the unversed, the 30-year-old is now stable and out of ICU, easing concerns over his health.

However, Surya has provided a heartwarming update stating that Iyer is talking to everyone and is also replying to their messages. "When I got to know about his injury, I called our physio Kamlesh Jain to get the update. Iyer has been replying on phone now which means he is stable. Doctors are there with him, he's speaking with people too, so it's looking good. He will be monitored for the next few days.

Suryakumar Yadav was also in high spirits while speaking about Shreyas Iyer calling him a rare talent and joked that rare injuries happen to rare people like Iyer. "It is unfortunate what happened and these cases are very rare. But rare things happen to rare talent like Shreyas Iyer. By god's grace, everything is fine. Sath hi le jayenge usko ghar (We will take with him to India after the series)," Surya added in the press conference ahead of the first T20I against Australia in Canberra.

Shreyas Iyer out of ICU and stable

Meanwhile, it is understood that Shreyas Iyer's condition is now much better and is stable and out of ICU in Sydney hospital now. "He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney," a BCCI source close to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Iyer is likely to remain in hospital for the next few days and given the latest update on him, the cricketer is likely to be fine to travel back to India soon.

