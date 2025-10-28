Shreyas Iyer health update: India's ODI vice-captain stable, out of ICU after laceration injury to spleen Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the hospital in Sydney after suffering a laceration injury to the spleen while taking a tumbling catch in Sydney on October 25. He suffered a lot of internal bleeding and was in the ICU, but is now stable and out of danger.

Sydney:

India cricketer Shreyas Iyer's health remains delicate and but is now stable and out of ICU in the hospital in Sydney. There were serious concerns over his health on Monday (October 27) after it was revealed that he had to be rushed to the hospital after suffering internal bleeding, with a source even stating that it could've been fatal.

However, Iyer is understood to be recovering well. For the unversed, India's ODI vice-captain suffered a lower rib cage injury after taking a tumbling catch to dismiss Alex Carey on Saturday (October 25) during the third ODI against Australia. "He has been shifted out of ICU and may take a few more days before he is discharged from hospital in Sydney,” a BCCI source privy to the development told PTI on condition of anonymity.

The injury, at the time, didn't seem serious even though he walked off the field to not return again in the innings. He wasn't required to bat either but situation worsened after he suffered internal bleeding. The BCCI also released an official statement on Monday saying, "Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25, 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress."

Iyer likely to remain in hospital for a couple more days

Reportedly, Iyer has been accompanied by a few of his local friends, while the Indian team management is also in touch with him from Canberra, where the first T20I between India and Australia will be played on Wednesday (October 29). As of now, the 30-year-old will likely remain in the hospital for a couple more days, as the BCCI and his family do not want to rush him back.

