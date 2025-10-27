Shreyas Iyer injury: 5 instances when cricketers sustained horrific injuries on the field India's ODI vice-captain Shreyas Iyer had to be admitted to ICU in Sydney hospital after injuring himself while fielding in the third ODI against Australia. Here are 5 such instances when cricketers sustained horrific injuries on the field.

New Delhi:

Shreyas Iyer had to be admitted to the ICU in Sydney hospital after injuring himself while fielding in the third ODI against Australia. He suffered internal bleeding and had to be rushed to the hospital, even as the BCCI confirmed that the cricketer suffered a laceration injury to his spleen. There is no timeline set on Iyer's return as of now as the focus is currently on the cricketer's recovery from the injury. Meanwhile, here are five instances when cricketers sustained horrific injuries on the field:

1. Mark Boucher (2012)

South Africa wicketkeeper Mark Boucher's career ended abruptly in July 2012 after he suffered a severe eye injury when a bail struck him during a tour match against Somerset. He was standing up to legspinner Imran Tahir at the time and the injury forced him to retire with immediate effect. Boucher missed out on becoming the first-ever cricketer with 1000 dismissals, finishing his career 999 dismissals.

2. Nari Contractor (1962)

India's Nari Contractor was left critically ill in 1962 after being struck on the head by West Indies fast bowler Charlie Griffith. Contractor slumped to his haunches, clutching his head after being hit by a fiery bouncer. He started bleeding soon from his nose and ears and it continued, even as he was rushed to the hospital. Contractor regained consciousness six days after being hit and underwent surgery twice during this period. The likes of Chandu Borde, Bapu Nadkarni, Polly Umrigar and opposition captain Frank Worrell also donated their blood to him.

3. Jason Gillespie (1999)

Jason Gillespie broke his leg during the Test match between Australia and Sri Lanka in Kandy in 1999 when he collided with Steve Waugh while trying to take a catch. The fast bowler had to be carried off the field by his teammates and multiple tests later showed that he had broken his leg. Meanwhile, Waugh fractured his nose in the incident and even after 26 years, the incident sends chills down the spine of the two cricketers.

4. Saba Karim (2000)

India cricketer Saba Karim's promising career was cut short while wicketkeeping during the Asia Cup in Dhaka in 2000. Karim sustained a career-ending eye-injury against Bangladesh when a delivery from Anil Kumble came off the batsman's foot that struck him on the right eye. He underwent surgery for the eye injury but could never recover completely that resulted in his career ending prematurely.

5. Craig Kieswetter (2014)

England's promising cricketer Craig Kieswetter's career ended after the ball went through the grille of his helmet. The incident broke his nose and fractured his eye socket. The injury required surgery to his eye and despite making multiple attempts, he could never recover fully in terms of vision and had to retire from the sport at the age of only 27.

