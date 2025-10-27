'Get well soon champ': Indian fans pray for Shreyas Iyer's quick recovery following spleen injury in Sydney Shreyas Iyer injured himself while taking a catch in the third ODI against Australia on Saturday (October 25). His injury has turned out to be serious and is currently in ICU after suffering internal bleeding. BCCI has also provided an update stating that the cricketer is medically stable.

Sydney:

India's ODI vice-captain, Shreyas Iyer, is currently admitted to the ICU in Sydney hospital after sustaining an impact injury while taking a catch to dismiss Alex Carey in the third ODI against Australia on Saturday (October 25). The injury didn't seem to be serious at the time, but he suffered internal bleeding after returning to the dressing room and then the BCCI team doctor took swift action to admit him to the hospital. The fans are also praying for Iyer's speedy recovery now as they want him to return to the field as soon as possible.

According to the sources, the injury could've been fatal as well but the cricketer is now medically stable and will have to remain in the hospital for two to seven days at least before declaring fit to travel back to India. "Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon. Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," a source close to the developments told PTI on the condition of anonymity.

Here are some of reactions from fans:

Will Shreyas Iyer be able to play India's next ODI series against South Africa?

India's next ODI series is scheduled to get underway on November 30 against South Africa at home. With more than a month to go, many are hoping for Shreyas Iyer to recover in time but for now, it seems unlikely that he will be able to take the field anytime soon. Reportedly, Shreyas Iyer's parents are likely to travel to Sydney soon with the BCCI making arrangements for their travel.

