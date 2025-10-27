Adam Zampa pulls out, Tanveer Sangha added to Australia T20I squad to face India Cricket Australia took centre stage and announced the inclusion of Tanveer Sangha in their T20I squad to face India after Adam Zampa pulled out from the squad as he is expecting the birth of his second child.

New Delhi:

With Australia all set to continue their ongoing white-ball series against India, the side took centre stage and announced a change to their T20I squad. It is worth noting that India and Australia will take on each other across five T20I matches, which are slated to be held on October 29, 31, and November 2, 6, and 8.

Ahead of the T20I series, Cricket Australia drafted legspinner Tanveer Sangha to their shortest format squad after ace spinner Adam Zampa pulled out of the squad due to personal reasons. It is worth noting that Zampa is expecting the birth of his second child.

The 33-year-old missed the first ODI of the series in Perth before being named the Player of the Match in the second ODI and also featured in the third clash in Sydney. Being Australia’s highest wicket-taker in T20I cricket, Zampa could prove to be a big miss for the Men in Yellow in the upcoming series, but they will hope that Sangha can fill the void left by their ace bowler.

Tanveer Sangha’s career in numbers

Speaking of Tanveer Sangha, the 23-year-old spinner has played a total of seven T20Is so far for Australia. In the 7 T20Is, Sangha has managed to take 10 wickets, maintaining an economy of 8.89, with an average of 24.9.

Australia will hope Sangha can make a positive impact for them in the upcoming T20I series against Australia. It is worth noting that India will be coming into the T20I series after winning the Asia Cup 2025, and under Suryakumar Yadav’s leadership, the Men in Blue will hope to maintain their rhythm and get off to a good start. The two sides take on each other in the first T20I of the series at the Manuka Oval, Canberra, on October 29.

