Shreyas Iyer admitted to Sydney hospital after internal bleeding, source says 'could've been fatal' Star India batter Shreyas Iyer has suffered internal bleeding after he injured his ribcage while taking a catch in the third ODI of the ongoing white-ball series between India and Australia. Sources state that the situation could have been worsened if not for prompt response by the doctors.

New Delhi:

In a major development for star India batter Shreyas Iyer, the 30-year-old, after sustaining an injury to his ribcage in the third ODI of the series between India and Australia has been in the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) after he suffered internal bleeding as a result of his injury.

It is worth noting that Iyer injured himself after taking a brilliant catch to dismiss Alex Carey at the Sydney Cricket Ground on October 25. He appeared to injure his ribcage after taking the catch and was immediately rushed to the hospital after arriving in the dressing room.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding,” a source in the know was quoted as saying by PTI.

The BCCI’s medical team’s swift response helped Iyer’s situation stabilise

Notably, it was the BCCI’s medical team’s swift and apt response that helped Iyer’s situation. The sources stated that the star batter’s vitals fluctuated after he made his return to the dressing room.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He's a tough lad and should be fine soon. Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it's difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket,” the source added.

Initially, Iyer was expected to be out of action for three weeks, but now it is difficult to put a pin on his exact return date.

Also Read: