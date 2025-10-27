Shreyas Iyer health update: BCCI releases statement, cricketer medically stable and under treatment Shreyas Iyer's injury has turned out to be more serious than was ascertained earlier. He is currently admitted to a hospital in Sydney, and the BCCI has provided an update on his injury, stating that the cricketer is medically stable and under treatment now.

Sydney:

BCCI has provided an official update on Shreyas Iyer's injury that he sustained while fielding in the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on October 25 (Saturday). He had walked off the field soon after the incident and was also taken to the hospital.

However, after returning to the dressing room, he suffered internal bleeding and had to be immediately admitted to the hospital, with the BCCI team doctor taking swift action. He is under observation in the ICU at the moment. Meanwhile, the BCCI has now confirmed that the scans have revealed a laceration injury to Shreyas Iyer's spleen and that he will have to remain in Sydney for the next few days.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well. The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement from the BCCI read.

Could've been fatal, says source

A source close to the developments also revealed to PTI that Shreyas Iyer suffered internal bleeding and that it could have turned out fatal as well. Iyer was expected to feature next in the ODI series against South Africa at home starting November 30 but for now, it seems that the ODI vice-captain of the Indian team is unlikely to feature at least in that series.

"Shreyas has been in ICU for the past couple of days. After the reports came in, internal bleeding was detected, and he had to be admitted immediately. He will remain under observation for anywhere between two to seven days depending on recovery, as one needed to stop spreading of infection due to bleeding.

"The team doctor and physio didn't take any chances and took him to the hospital immediately. Things are stable now, but it could have been fatal. He’s a tough lad and should be fine soon. Since there has been internal bleeding, he will certainly need more time to recover, and at this point, it’s difficult to put a definite timeline on his return to competitive cricket," the source said.

