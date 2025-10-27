Shreyas Iyer injury video: Here's the exact moment when India's ODI vice-captain crumpled in pain in Sydney Here's the exact video of the moment when Shreyas Iyer got injured during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The incident happened in the 34th over of Australia's innings and Iyer walked off to never be back on the field for the rest of the innings.

Sydney:

Shreyas Iyer suffered a rib cage injury while fielding in the third and final ODI against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday (October 25). The incident happened in the 34th over of Australia's innings when Alex Carey tried to play a big shot off Harshit Rana's delivery, only to edge the ball in the air.

The ball went a long way up and was about to land in the no man's land. However, Shreyas Iyer, fielding at backward point, turned around to run backwars and timed his jump perfectly to hold on to a fantastic catch. In the process, he fell awkwardly to his left side and was wincing in pain. The physio attended him soon but the cricketer walked off and never came back to field again. Moreover, he wasn't needed to bat either with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli steering India in the 237-run chase with a brilliant partnership.

Here's the video:

BCCI's official update on Shreyas Iyer's injury

Meanwhile, after it was reported that Shreyas Iyer was admitted to the hospital due to internal bleeding, the BCCI released an official statement, providing an exact status of his injury. The Indian board stated that the cricketer is currently stable and is under medical observation.

"Shreyas Iyer sustained an impact injury to his left lower rib cage region while fielding during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney on 25th October 2025. He was taken to the hospital for further evaluation. Scans have revealed a laceration injury to the spleen. He is under treatment, medically stable, and recovering well.

"The BCCI Medical Team, in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India, is closely monitoring his injury status. The Indian Team Doctor will remain in Sydney with Shreyas to evaluate his day-to-day progress," the statement from the BCCI read.

