Tilak Varma set to surpass Rohit Sharma, equal Suryakumar Yadav with major milestone in T20Is

India's Asia Cup final hero Tilak Varma will be in action exactly a month after playing a match-winning knock against Pakistan. He will feature in the first T20I against Australia in Canberra on Wednesday and is on the cusp of achieving a major career milestone in the shortest format of the game. In the process, he will also go past the legendary Rohit Sharma and is likely to equal his captain Suryakumar Yadav.

Tilak has so far amassed 962 runs in 30 T20I innings at an average of 53.44 and a strike rate of 149.14 with two centuries and four fifties. He is only 38 runs away from completing 1000 runs in T20Is and become the fourth fastest Indian player to the milestone, surpassing Rohit Sharma. The former Indian captain reached the said landmark in 40 innings and Tilak will definitely not take more than 10 innings to score 38 more runs.

Meanwhile, if Tilak Varma manages to score 38 or more runs in the first T20I against Australia, he will equal captain Surya's record in this regard who completed 1000 runs in the format in just 31 innings. Virat Kohli currently holds the all-time record for India, having touched the 1000-run landmark in just 27 innings of his T20I career.

Fastest Indian players to 1000 runs in T20Is

Players Innings Virat Kohli 27 KL Rahul 29 Suryakumar Yadav 31 Rohit Sharma 40

Abhishek Sharma is also nearing the 1000-run landmark in T20Is

Meanwhile, explosive Indian opener Abhishek Sharma is also closing in on 1000 runs in his T20I career. He is only 151 runs away from doing so and has a chance of reaching the milestone during the five-match series against Australia. The southpaw has so far scored 849 runs in just 23 innings at an average of 36.91 and a strike rate of 196.07 with two centuries and five fifties.

