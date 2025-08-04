'Supermen from India, what a win': Sachin Tendulkar, Virat Kohli and others react to historic Oval victory India snatched victory from the jaws of defeat as they edged past England at the Oval Test by six runs. What looked like a game gone away from India's hands on Day 4, ended in a famous victory for the Shubman Gill-led side. Several legendary players reacted to India's epic victory at the Oval.

New Delhi:

India produced a marvelous outing at the Oval as they secured a nerve-wracking six-run win over England in the fifth Test to level the five-match series. With the match looking all and over when Joe Root and Harry Brook had put up 195 for the fourth wicket, India made a jaw-dropping comeback to bowl England out for 369 and secure a famous win.

The six-run win margin is India's closest victory margin in terms of runs in Test cricket, going past their 13-run win against Australia at Wankhede in 2004.

The victory also enabled India to leave the England shores on parity on 2-2 after many had written a young team off for putting a show like this. This win was also India's first ever fifth Test win in an away series. For the first-ever time in Test cricket, India have drawn a five-match Test series after being 1-2 down at the end of three Tests.

Meanwhile, India's win has inspired the nation, reflecting the never give up attitude of the team. Legendary cricketers dropped their reactions to make their feelings well known.

Sachin Tendulkar, known as the 'God of cricket', called the Indian players supermen. "Test cricket… absolute goosebumps. Series 2–2, Performance 10/10! SUPERMEN from INDIA! What a Win," Tendulkar wrote on X.

Former India captain Virat Kohli, who had recently retired from the Test format, also gave his reactions to the win. "Great win by team india. Resilience and determination from Siraj and Prasidh has given us this phenomenal victory. Special mention to Siraj who will put everything on the line for the team. Extremely happy for him Mohammed Siraj and Prasidh Krishna," Kohli wrote on X.

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri called this series 'a fabulous advertisement for Test cricket'. "Well done, Shubman Gill and Team India, a blood and guts performance! 2–2 is a fitting scoreline for a gripping series. A fabulous advertisement for Test cricket. And Mohammed Siraj, you are a lionheart, mate!" Shastri wrote on X.

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly highlighted games like these prove Test cricket is the best format. "Fantastic from Team India. Test cricket, best format by far. Congratulations to all members and coaches led by the fantastic Shubman Gill. Siraj has never let this team down any part of the world. Such a treat to watch. Well done Prasidh, Akash Deep, Jaiswal, Mohammed Siraj and Shubman Gill," Ganguly wrote on the platform.

