Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh pulls out of IPL 2021 citing bubble fatigue

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Sunrisers Hyderabad's Mitchell Marsh

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mitchell Marsh has pulled out of the impending 14th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) citing bio-bubble fatigue. IPL 2021 will begin from April 9 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

According to a report in Cricbuzz, Marsh has informed the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the franchise about his decision. Sunrisers, as the report further adds, have even roped in his like-for-like replacement, a player who was recently part of the England-India T20I series.

Marsh was picked by the 2016 champions for INR 2 crore in the 2020 auction, but had missed out on the majority of the season owing to an injury he incurred while playing. He had twisted his ankle during SRH's IPL 2020 opener against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Jason Holder was named as his replacement.

Overall, Marsh has only played 21 IPL games in 10 years of his participation. He previously played for Deccan Chargers, Pune Warriors and Rising Pune Supergiant.