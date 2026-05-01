Sunrisers Hyderabad announce replacement for injured Shivam Mavi, sign India's U19 World Cup star

Hyderabad:

Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Shivam Mavi has been ruled out of the ongoing IPL 2026, owing to a groin injury. The 2016 champions were forced to make a mid-season change to their squad, as they brought in young all-rounder RS Ambrish as cover. The 18-year-old joins the franchise at his base price of INR 30 lakh. Meanwhile, Mavi, who was picked up for INR 75 lakh at the auction, did not feature in any matches this season before being sidelined.

SRH’s new recruit arrives with strong credentials from the junior international circuit. He was part of the India Under-19 squad that lifted the 2026 Under-19 World Cup and finished as the team’s leading wicket-taker with 11 dismissals. His impact in the final was notable, where he claimed three wickets, including an early breakthrough while defending a massive total of 412 against England.

A left-handed batter and right-arm medium pacer, Ambrish has also gained exposure through youth tours of England and Australia, along with participation in the Under-19 Asia Cup.

Injuries bothered SRH in 2026

Hyderabad’s decision comes amid a string of injury concerns among their fast bowlers this season. Captain Pat Cummins missed the opening few matches of the campaign while recovering from injury. He returned to action on April 25. Jack Edwards was unavailable even before the campaign began due to a foot issue, while Brydon Carse and David Payne were also ruled out early in the tournament.

Despite these disruptions, the team has managed to build momentum. They are currently on a five-match winning streak and sit third on the points table, sharing 12 points with two other teams after nine games.

With the business end of the league phase approaching, the addition of a young and in-form allrounder could provide valuable depth. Meanwhile, the side will next be in action on Sunday, May 3, when they host Kolkata Knight Riders in an evening game.

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