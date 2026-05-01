Why is David Miller not playing for Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 clash in Jaipur?

Jaipur:

Delhi Capitals have made multiple changes to their playing XI in their IPL 2026 clash against Rajasthan Royals. After the toss, captain Axar Patel explained that young opener Sahil Parakh has suffered a neck spasm, which ruled him out of the clash and it forced Delhi to make those changes. Pathum Nissanka has returned to opening and which is why, Delhi were forced to drop David Miller because of the four overseas quota.

Mitchell Starc, on the other hand, finally returned to the playing XI, after missing the entire month of action. He replaced Dushmantha Chameera. The Australia international will pair with Kyle Jamieson and now, DC’s deadly combination can deliver on a consistent basis, particularly in the powerplay.

Rajasthan Royals opt to bat first

Rajasthan have won the toss and elected to bat first in Jaipur. Revealing the reason behind the move, captain Riyan Parag mentioned that the wicket looked dry in nature and the surface played faster during practice, which is why, they have decided to bat first.

“We're going to bat first. I think it's not the usual Jaipur wicket. It's a bit dry; we noticed that yesterday and the pitch played a little faster on the other day. So hopefully it gets a little slow in the back end, so that's why we're batting first,” Parag explained.

Meanwhile, Rajasthan have made a few adjustments to the team. Ravi Bishnoi has returned to the playing XI after a break, while Dasun Shanaka has been named as an Impact Player. Shubham Dubey made the cut in the XI.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): KL Rahul (wk), Pathum Nissanka, Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel (c), Ashutosh Sharma, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan

Rajasthan Royals (Playing XI): Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Shubham Dubey, Jofra Archer, Ravi Bishnoi, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma

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