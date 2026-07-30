Stephen Fleming to take over as England's next Test head coach? Check what reports say

New Delhi:

It is well known throughout world cricket that England are in search of their next Test head coach. After Brendon McCullum stepped down from the role, the era of Bazball came to an end, and the ECB (England and Wales Cricket Board) is looking for the successor to McCullum.

According to recent reports, former New Zealand cricketer Stephen Fleming is being looked at by the ECB as England’s next Test head coach. It is worth noting that Fleming left his role as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach earlier in July 2026. After reported talks with managing director Rob Key, Fleming could be next in line for the role of head coach.

A five-time IPL-winning coach, Stephen Fleming brings quite the resume with him, and there is no doubt that he would go on to have a positive impact on the England side if he took over as the next Test head coach. He has also worked as a consultant coach on a short-term basis with New Zealand while also holding experience after spells with Middlesex, Yorkshire and Nottinghamshire as a player and Southern Brave as a coach.

Who would lead the Test side if Fleming takes over?

It is worth noting that with his potential appointment, one of the first things on Fleming’s agenda would be to decide who would take over as England’s next Test captain. With Ben Stokes announcing his retirement from international cricket, the onus would fall onto one of Joe Root or Harry Brook.

Notably, Stokes endorsed Brook to take over as the next England captain in the longest format, and the 7-year-old has shown signs of great leadership alongside some brilliant performances with the bat as well. However, Brook is already leading England’s white-ball squad, which saw the ECB go with Joe Root as the side’s Test captain on an interim basis.

It is worth noting that Andy Flower was the biggest contender to take over as England’s Test head coach, but he ruled himself out of the running, stating that he is happy coaching Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the IPL (Indian Premier League).

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