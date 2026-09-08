BCCI drops Rohit Yadav from India's U19 squad to face Australia, name two replacements ahead of series

In a major blow, the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) has decided to drop Rohit Yadav from India’s U19 squad to take on Australia due to an age discrepancy. Hailing from Bengal, Rohit Yadav was selected in the squad on the back of good performances in India’s last series against Sri Lanka.

However, after scrutiny of his documents and the age fraud coming to light, he has been removed from both the one-day and multi-day India squads to take on Australia. Rohit was a part of India U19’s squad that took on Sri Lanka in July, where he took six wickets and was one of the best performers on the tour.

It is interesting to note that Rohit has three birth certificates that carry different years of birth, with 2007, 2009, and 2010 listed across the documents. CAB had taken action against Rohit Yadav and many others recently who were involved in similar cases, and the BCCI has now come forward and imposed a two-year ban on the player.

India announce replacements for Australia series

Shortly after pulling Rohit Yadav from the series, the BCCI came forward and named Aryan Savsani as his replacement in the one-day squad. Furthermore, Tanmay Baloda has been added to India U19’s multi-day squad to face Australia.

Several members of the squad were brilliant for India against Sri Lanka, and they will hope to put in another good showing as the side takes on Australia. India U19 will be taking on Australia U19 across three one-day matches from September 18 to 23 and will follow it up with two multi-day matches from September 27 to October 8, 2026.

India U19 One-Day squad: Lakshya Raichandani (c), Yashbardhan Chauhan (vc), Rajat Baghel (wk), Aaryavir Sehwag, V.K. Vineet, Kushagra Ojha, Arjun Rajput, Manal Chauhan, Anvay Dravid (wk), V. Yashveer, Shavin Vinodh, Mohit Ulva, Chigurupati Venkata, Kavya Patel, Aryan Savsani

India U19 Multi-Day squad: Yashbardhan Chauhan (c), Lakshya Raichandani (vc), Sagar Virk, Kushagra Ojha, Manal Chauhan, Kush Patel, Manav Krishna (wk), Abhipray Biswas (WK), Ishan Om, Ayaan Akram, Pranav Ragavendra, Priyanshu Singh, Mohit Ulva, Aryan Yadav, Tanmay Baloda

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