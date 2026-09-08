Afghanistan set to host Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in ODI tri-series; Check details

Afghanistan is all set to take on Zimbabwe and Bangladesh in an ODI tri-series. The ACB (Afghanistan Cricket Board) came forward and announced the series that will be played in the UAE from October 17 to 23. It is interesting to note that the tri-series will act as a precursor to the three T20Is and two Tests that Afghanistan will play against Zimbabwe in the UAE as well.

The tri-series will begin with Bangladesh taking on Zimbabwe on October 17. Zimbabwe will then take on Afghanistan on October 19, with Bangladesh and Afghanistan locking horns on October 21. The final of the tri-series is slated to be played on October 23.

It is also worth noting that before the start of the tri-series and the bilateral matches against Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan will also take on each other in a one-off Test match from October 9 to 13.

Givemore Makoni opened up after the announcement of tri-series

Shortly after the tri-series was announced, Zimbabwe Cricket’s managing director, Givemore Makoni, took centre stage and talked about how important the upcoming series will be for Zimbabwe, how the players will be able to compete across all three formats, and how that will help them in the long run.

"This is an important tour for Zimbabwe, offering our players high-quality competition across all three formats," Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

"The ODI tri-series will test us against two strong sides, while the two Tests are especially valuable as we continue seeking more regular opportunities in the longest format. We sincerely appreciate the Afghanistan Cricket Board for hosting this programme and the Bangladesh Cricket Board for their cooperation. We look forward to a competitive and exciting tour,” he added.

Furthermore, the Afghanistan Cricket Board also welcomed the challenge and spoke about the upcoming series, as Naseeb Khan stated that the upcoming series will be a good opportunity for the players.

"Playing Bangladesh and Zimbabwe across different formats will provide our players with valuable competitive opportunities and offer our supporters an exciting period of international cricket," Afghanistan Cricket Board Chief Executive Officer Naseeb Khan said.

Also Read:

BCCI drops Rohit Yadav from India's U19 squad to face Australia, name two replacements ahead of series