Naman Dhir scripts history, smashes 173 runs in 64 deliveries in Sher-e-Punjab T20 League

The Sher-e-Punjab League 2026 has seen several brilliant performances in the season so far. However, none of them have made a mark as hard as the knock of Naman Dhir. In the 18th game of the tournament, Amritsar Soormas took on Mohali Kings.

The clash began with Amritsar Soormas coming in to bat first. The side opened its innings with Sahaj Dhawan scoring one run, but it was the performance of Naman Dhir that stood out as the star batter came close to one of the most legendary records in cricket history. Opening the innings, Dhir batted exceptionally well and went on to score 173 runs to his name in 64 deliveries.

He hit a whopping 16 fours and 12 sixes in the innings and became the Indian with the highest individual T20 score in an innings. The record was held by KL Rahul, who amassed 152* runs for Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2026, and Naman Dhir’s 173-run knock broke that record.

He now sits in second place in the overall list, just behind former West Indies cricketer Chris Gayle, who scored 175 runs against Pune back in the IPL 2016.

Amritsar Soormas registered a dominant 67-run victory

Speaking of the game, after the knock of Naman Dhir, Jashanpreet Singh went on to score 41 runs to his name as the side posted a total of 279 runs in the first innings of the game. Ayush Goyal was the highest wicket-taker for Mohali Kings, with four wickets to his name.

Harpreet Brar, Harshdeep Singh, and Tejpreet Singh took one wicket each as well. Chasing down the target, Mohali Kings were unable to put in a good show with the bat. Openers Jaskaranvir Paul and Sagar Virk scored 76 runs and 1 run, respectively. Anmolpreet Singh and Ramandeep Singh added 52 runs and 19 runs, respectively, as well.

Additionally, Harshdeep Singh went unbeaten on a score of 23, but it was not enough in the end, as Mohali Kings were limited to a score of 212 runs in the first innings. Shubham Rana was the highest wicket-taker in the second innings with three wickets to his name. Naman Dhir and Jaipartap Singh Johal took two wickets each, with Akash Pandey and Abhishek Sharma taking one wicket each, and Amritsar Soormas won the game by 67 runs.

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