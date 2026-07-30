Litton Das appointed Bangladesh's new ODI captain, Tamim Iqbal explains logic behind major change

New Delhi:

In a major development, the BCB (Bangladesh Cricket Board) has come forward and named veteran batter Litton Das as their new ODI captain, relieving Mehidy Hasan Miraz of his duties going forward. It is worth noting, according to Tamim Iqbal. The BCB president said the move was made to get the most out of Mehidy Hasan Miraz as an all-rounder.

The division was also made as the BCB had in their plans to have just one white-ball captain and to go with the two-captain approach across the three formats, rather than a different captain for each format.

Tamim Iqbal took centre stage and explained the board’s decision and how wanting to have two captains across three formats was the biggest driving factor behind the move.

“We had three captains across the three formats. I believe, and the board also believes, that having two captains is the right way forward,” Tamim Iqbal was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“There is nothing right or wrong about either approach, but we feel two captains make more sense, one for white-ball cricket and one for red-ball cricket. That's why we've decided to appoint Litton Das as the white-ball captain, while Najmul Hossain Shanto will continue as the red-ball captain. Towhid Hridoy will be the white-ball vice-captain, while the red-ball vice-captain remains unchanged (Mehidy is currently the Test vice-captain),” he said.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s time as captain

Speaking of Mehidy Hasan Miraz, it is worth noting that under him, Bangladesh played 20 ODIs and won 10 of those matches. He began his tenure as the ODI captain after losing five out of his first six matches. However, the side then found its form and won four straight series at home against the West Indies, Pakistan, New Zealand and Australia.

“We need to bridge the gap that has existed between the board and the players. We also want to move away from the culture of rewarding players only when they win a series and questioning them when they lose. After six months, we will review how much of the plan has been achieved. while it will be followed for committees as well,” Tamim said.

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