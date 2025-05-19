Stephen Fleming puts weight behind experience after CSK's poor run in IPL 2025 Stephen Fleming stated that he likes experience despite CSK's poor run in IPL 2025, during which the franchise went with experienced players. CSK have been knocked out of IPL 2025 and has only three wins in 12 matches in the tournament.

New Delhi:

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming has put his weight behind the experience of the team despite the poor run in the Indian Premier League 2025. CSK have been lingering at the bottom of the IPL 2025 points table with only three wins in 12 matches. Their experienced stars haven't been able to repay the faith the franchise put in them.

Fleming has backed the experience in the team, stating that it has worked for the franchise in successful years. "No, I don't care how old players are," Fleming said on the eve of CSK's game against Rajasthan Royals in Delhi. "I do like experience though, experience has served us really well over the proud years that we've had. It hasn't worked out quite well for us this year and that could be a bit of form. It can be strategy, it can be a number of things, that just don't quite work out.

"The competition is very even, so the fact that we've been so consistent over a number of years, to have a poor year has sort of shaken everybody, but it's understandable given that, the excellence in which the franchises are operating in," he added.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) have faced significant challenges in the 2025 IPL season, with head coach Stephen Fleming acknowledging that their auction strategy may have contributed to the team's struggles. Despite bringing back experienced players like R. Ashwin, who had previously been a proven performer for them, and attempting to revive the form of players such as Rahul Tripathi, Deepak Hooda, and Vijay Shankar, these efforts have not yielded the desired results. The collective underperformance of seasoned players has caught the team off guard.

"The challenge for us is making sure out of this that we do go over everything that we are doing [now] and have done in the past to make sure we are keeping up with the philosophies [of the time], but also identifying talent." Fleming said.

"It's one thing to say we want a team full of young players, but you've got to find them. So it's identifying talent and making sure they fit in. To the experience which I'll say again, I do like [it] and you have a look at the, the top run-scores and wicket-takers and you see there's a fair bit of experience there, but what it's sprinkled with is some amazing performances by young players who are playing sort of fearless cricket."