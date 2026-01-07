Sri Lanka vs Pakistan live: When and where to watch SL vs PAK T20I series live on TV and streaming in India? The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is all set to get underway today. Pakistan will miss their key players in Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi as they are busy playing in the ongoing Big Bash League. Here are the streaming and live telecast details of the series.

DAMBULLA, Sri Lanka:

The three-match T20I series between Pakistan and Sri Lanka is set to start today, with all matches scheduled to take place at Rangiri Dambulla International Stadium in Dambulla. This series will serve as a great preparation for both teams ahead of the T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka have changed their captain with Dasun Shanaka taking over the reins from Charith Asalanka and look a settled side. More or less the same squad is also likely to compete at the T20 World Cup as Sri Lanka are set to play all of their matches at home.

Meanwhile, Pakistan have not picked Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi as the duo is busy playing in the Big Bash League (BBL) and haven't been called back to feature in this series. Nevertheless, the visitors have selected a decent team and they will be keen on getting adjusted to the conditions as Pakistan are set to play their T20 World Cup matches, also in Sri Lanka.

When and where to watch Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series live on TV and streaming in India?

The Pakistan vs Sri Lanka T20I series will be telecast live in India on Sony Sports Network. The live streaming of this series will be available on Sony LIV and Fancode app and website in India.

Squads

Pakistan Squad: Saim Ayub, Fakhar Zaman, Abdul Samad, Khawaja Nafay, Usman Khan (w), Salman Agha(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Salman Mirza, Usman Tariq, Sahibzada Farhan, Abrar Ahmed

Sri Lanka Squad: Pathum Nissanka, Kamil Mishara, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Dhananjaya de Silva, Charith Asalanka, Dasun Shanaka(c), Wanindu Hasaranga, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Nuwan Thushara, Traveen Mathew, Eshan Malinga, Janith Liyanage, Dushmantha Chameera

