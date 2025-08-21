Sri Lanka name ODI squad for Zimbabwe series, injured Wanindu Hasaranga misses out Charith Asalanka will lead the 16-man squad for Sri Lanka in the two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe in Harare, starting August 29. Sri Lanka are scheduled to tour Zimbabwe for two ODIs and three T20Is, in the run-up to the Asia Cup.

Harare:

Sri Lanka have named a 16-man squad for the two-match ODI series against Zimbabwe, set to kick off on Friday, August 29 in Harare. Charith Asalanka will continue to lead the white-ball side with star all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga set to miss the assignment after suffering a hamstring injury during the Bangladesh series. On the other hand, Nuwanidu Fernando, after a superb show for Sri Lanka A against Australia A, returned to the ODI side for the first time after last playing for Sri Lanka against New Zealand in 2024.

Fernando was coming off scoring 122 in two List-A matches, including a match-winning 82 while also smashing a ton in a first-class match on the same tour. Pavan Rathnayake, the 22-year-old batter, is also in the mix after a ton in the second first-class game for Sri Lanka A against Australia A and did well in the Clubs Tournament recently in domestic cricket.

Hasaranga has been a key component of Sri Lanka's white-ball success in recent times, but in Dunith Wellalage, Kamindu Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana and captain Asalanka himself, the visitors would have their spin department covered. The five-match tour to Zimbabwe will swiftly move into the Asia Cup for Sri Lanka.

After the two ODIs on August 29 and 31, the three T20Is between Zimbabwe and Sri Lanka take place on September 3, 6 and 7. All games will take place at the Harare Sports Club. The T20 squad is expected to be announced in the coming days, which is likely to be both for the T20I series as well as the Asia Cup.

Sri Lanka squad for Zimbabwe ODIs: Charith Asalanka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Nishan Madushka, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Nuwanidu Fernando, Kamindu Mendis, Janith Liyanage, Pavan Rathnayake, Dunith Wellalage, Milan Rathnayake, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando, Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka