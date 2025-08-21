Shreyas Iyer to become India's next ODI captain after Rohit Sharma, claims report Amidst the disappointment of his snub from the Asia Cup squad, Shreyas Iyer finally has something to look forward to. Reportedly, Iyer is being looked at as a potential captaincy option in ODIs after Rohit Sharma.

New Delhi:

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is reportedly mulling split captaincy in white-ball cricket as Shreyas Iyer is being looked at as a potential leadership candidate in the ODI format after Rohit Sharma. Interestingly, Shubman Gill is the vice-captain in ODIs currently and he replaced Axar Patel in the same role recently when India's squad for the Asia Cup was announced.

At the time, it was reported that the team management was looking at Gill to lead India across all formats. However, according to a report in Dainik Jagran, the BCCI is keen on managing Gill's workload carefully in the captaincy aspect. He is already the Test captain and with T20I captaincy imminent in the near future, the 25-year-old will have to play a lot of cricket in the two formats.

The latest report has indicated that Shreyas Iyer is being viewed as a long-term option to lead India in the 50-over format, and notably in the 2027 World Cup as well. The decision on India's ODI captaincy might be taken after the Asia Cup, when clarity on the current captain Rohit Sharma's future is also expected.

Shreyas Iyer was left out of India's Asia Cup squad

The report of Shreyas Iyer being considered as the next ODI captain comes close on the heels of the disappointment around his omission from India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup. Despite scoring 604 runs at an impeccable strike rate of 175 in IPL 2025 while leading Punjab Kings to the final, Iyer was overlooked. Chief selector Ajit Agarkar also made it clear in the press conference that there was no place for the middle-order batter and that he will have to wait for his chance.

Iyer's record in ODIs

Coming back to ODIs, Shreyas Iyer has played 70 matches so far and scored 2845 runs at an average of 48.22 with five centuries and 22 fifties. He was India's best batter during their triumph in the ICC Champions Trophy, even as India will next play against Australia in October away from home.

