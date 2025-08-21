South Africa rest spinner Prenelen Subrayen from last two ODIs vs Australia amid suspect bowling action row Prenelen Subrayen made his ODI debut in the first game against Australia. But his action has been reported for suspect action. South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad has confirmed that Subrayen will miss the last two ODIs despite being available, as they are making sure that he is fine.

Mackay:

South Africa have decided to rest spinner Prenelen Subrayen from the last two ODIs of the three-match series against Australia. The umpires reported him for suspect action after the first ODI, which was also his debut in the format. Subrayen fared decently, finishing with figures of 1/46 in 10 overs. He dismissed Travis Head, breaking the dangerous opening stand that triggered the collapse for Australia.

Subrayen will now have to undergo an independent assessment of his action at an ICC-accredited testing facility within 14 days. Having said that, until his bowling action is tested, Subrayen is allowed to play as per the rules but South Africa have made a conscious decision to keep him away from the public eye and hence, the spinner will miss the second and third ODI.

SA head coach Conrad hopeful of testing being done in Brisbane

South Africa head coach Shukri Conrad is hopeful that Subrayen's testing could be on at Cricket Australia's National Cricket Centre in Brisbane. "He's available to play. You are allowed to play until you get tested. We just felt that less noise and getting him out of the public eye, make sure he is okay, and focuses on the testing. The process is to get him tested as soon as we can and we are looking to do it in Brisbane. That suits everyone. We are going to the UK via Brisbane so hopefully we can get it sooner rather than later," Conrad said.

Subrayen has been reported for suspect action before

This is not the first time Prenelen Subrayen has been reported for suspect bowling action. In December 2012, his bowling action was deemed illegal and was cleared to bowl again within a month. He was again reported in September 2014 during the now-defunct Champions League in India and was eventually suspended from bowling after being reported during a domestic T20 game in November 2015. He made tweaks to his bowling action, then before clearing the test in March 2016 at the CSA's High Performance Centre.

As for the ODI series, the second match will be played on August 22 (Friday), before the series concludes on Sunday (August 24). South Africa are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opener by 98 runs. The visitors have Senuran Muthusamy as the other spinner in the squad and might be included if the pitch is dry in Mackay.

