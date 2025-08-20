AUS vs SA pitch report: How will surface at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay play for 2nd ODI? The second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa will be played on Thursday (August 21) at Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay. South Africa are leading the series 1-0. Here's the pitch report of the venue:

Mackay:

The second ODI of the three-match series between Australia and South Africa will be played on August 21 (Thursday). South Africa are leading the series 1-0 after winning the opening game by 98 runs. Keshav Maharaj was the hero for the visitors as the left-arm spinner picked up his maiden five-wicket haul in the format.

South Africa have a great chance to seal the ODI series in the second game itself. They put on a brilliant show with the bat in the previous game as Aiden Markram, Temba Bavuma and Matthew Breetzke notched up their respective half-centuries, and then the bowlers, led by Maharaj, skittled them for 198 runs in the 41st over of the innings.

Australia were exposed against quality spin in the first ODI as they badly missed Steve Smith, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell in the middle-order. The trio is retired now from the format and the current set of players will have to step up if the hosts are to stay alive in the series.

Mackay - Pitch Report

The Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay is hosting a men's ODI for the first time since 1992, when India and Sri Lanka locked horns. Even that game witnessed only two balls of play due to rain. However, the venue hosted three ODIs between India Women and Australia Women in 2021, and in all matches, the team that bowled first won. Australia chased 275 and 226 while India also gunned down the target of 265 runs in one of the matches. This makes it clear that the surface will be decent to bat on and a score close to 280-290 will be par. The team winning the toss is also likely to bowl first.

Mackay Pitch Report - ODI Numbers Game

Matches Played - 3

Matches won batting first - 0

Matches won bowling first - 3

Average 1st inns score - 254

Highest score chased - 275

Squads

Australia: Travis Head, Mitchell Marsh (c), Marnus Labuschagne, Cameron Green, Josh Inglis (wk), Alex Carey, Aaron Hardie, Ben Dwarshuis, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Cooper Connolly, Matthew Kuhnemann, Xavier Bartlett

South Africa: Aiden Markram, Ryan Rickelton (wk), Temba Bavuma (c), Matthew Breetzke, Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Wiaan Mulder, Keshav Maharaj, Prenelan Subrayen, Nandre Burger, Lungi Ngidi, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Senuran Muthusamy, Tony de Zorzi, Corbin Bosch, Kwena Maphaka