Ajinkya Rahane gives his take on Shreyas Iyer's snub from India's Asia Cup 2025 squad Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and gave his take on Shreyas Iyer and his exclusion from India's squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, despite stellar performances in the shortest format.

New Delhi:

With the BCCI (Board of Control for Cricket in India) announcing India’s squad for the upcoming Asia Cup 2025, one of the most notable exclusions from the squad was ace batter Shreyas Iyer. After some stellar performances in the shortest format, where Iyer propelled Kolkata Knight Riders to the IPL title in 2024 and led Punjab Kings to the final in 2025, Iyer was still snubbed from India’s squad for the tournament.

With Iyer’s snub from the tournament, many former cricketers took centre stage and showed their support for the star batter. Veteran India batter Ajinkya Rahane recently came forward and talked about Iyer’s exclusion from the squad as well.

“I'm sure he (Shreyas Iyer) must be really disappointed considering the kind of IPL he had. It was a fantastic season. Even in domestic cricket, especially in the 50-over format, he has performed really well whenever given opportunities. I can completely understand the team management’s point of view, since they can only pick 15 players and need to see the balance of the team,” Rahane said in a video on his YouTube channel.

Rahane asked for proper communication between Iyer and selectors

Further speaking about it, Rahane asked that, despite the snub, there should be proper communication between the BCCI selectors and Shreyas Iyer. He branded Iyer as an important moment for the team and was sure that he would be an important member of the team in the years to come.

“The only thing I want to see and I want to know is that a proper communication from selectors and team management with Shreyas. He's an important member of the team and I'm sure in the coming years or in the future he's going to be part of the T20 format as well. So communication is the key from the selectors to Shreyas Iyer,” he added.