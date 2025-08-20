Adam Zampa reprimanded for breach of ICC Code of Conduct during 1st ODI against South Africa Adam Zampa's middling day with the ball got worse after he was reprimanded by the ICC for breach of the Code of Conduct during the ODI series opener for Australia against South Africa in Cairns. South Africa won the first ODI by 98 runs.

Australian leg-spinner Adam Zampa was found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the first ODI against South Africa in Cairns on Tuesday, August 19. Zampa, who went for 58 runs in his 10 overs, while picking up a wicket of Matthew Breetzke had one demerit point added to his disciplinary record for breaching Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to “use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.”

The incident took place in the 37th over of South Africa's batting innings when Zampa could be heard using inappropriate and offensive language out of frustration, seeing a misfield and an overthrow off his bowling. Zampa admitted to the sanction proposed by the match referee, Andy Pycroft and hence, there was no requirement for an official hearing.

"Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points," an ICC statement read.

South Africa take a 1-0 lead in the series

Many were taken by surprise as Australian captain Mitchell Marsh continued his streak of opting to field first after winning the toss on a slowish wicket at the Cazalys Stadium. After a watchful start, Aiden Markram gave South Africa the foundation they needed after losing the toss with a run-a-ball 82. Skipper Temba Bavuma and Breetzke at a new batting number built on Markram's good work before Wiaan Mulder helped the Proteas push the score beyond 290.

It was the biggest ever score in seven ODIs at the venue and Australia had their task cut out. Mitchell Marsh kept going at one end, but Australia were always playing catch-up after Keshav Maharaj ran riot, reducing the hosts to 89/6 from 61/1. Marsh and Ben Dwarshuis did their bit, but 297 was always going to be a bridge too far and South Africa achieved their biggest win in and against Australia, by 98 runs to take a 1-0 lead.