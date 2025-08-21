England announce 15-member squad for Women's World Cup 2025; Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt-Hodge return England have had a change of guard in terms of leadership after the Ashes debacle, and even though the results have been mixed, head coach Charlotte Edwards expressed her optimism regarding the 15 players in the squad.

London:

England confirmed their 15-strong squad for the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup on Thursday, August 21, led by Nat Sciver-Brunt. It will be the first major tournament for Sciver-Brunt and Charlotte Edwards after taking the reins of the England women's team since the Ashes debacle. Former captain and senior all-rounder Heather Knight has returned to the fold after being on the sidelines for the last few months due to a tendon injury in her right hamstring.

Experienced batter Danni Wyatt-Hodge also returned to the side after missing the India series and so did the leg-spinner Sarah Glenn. Alongside Sophie Ecclestone, England have picked four spinners in the squad, also including Charlie Dean and Linsey Smith, with an option of using Alice Capsey if needed, looking at the conditions in India and Sri Lanka.

“Conditions mean we have gone for the extra spinner and we’re lucky to be able to have such depth in this department, it’s fantastic to welcome Sarah Glenn back," head coach Edwards said of Glenn's return. "That does mean there’s no room for Kate Cross, Maia Bouchier or Alice Davidson-Richards, which will be disappointing for them.

"It’s also great to have Danni back in the squad, she’s been in good form in domestic cricket and she’ll bring dynamism and depth to our batting, alongside Heather, who we are absolutely delighted to be able to select. She’ll be a huge asset for us," she added.

The venues are yet to be finalised yet as England were scheduled to begin their campaign against South Africa in Bengaluru on October 3. However, with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium yet to get a go-ahead since the stampede to host large-scale events, the BCCI and ICC are working overtime to finalise the replacement venues.

England squad for Women's World Cup: Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Sophie Ecclestone, Amy Jones, Tammy Beaumont, Heather Knight, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Charlie Dean, Lauren Bell, Sophie Dunkley, Em Arlott, Linsey Smith, Sarah Glenn, Emma Lamb, Alice Capsey, Lauren Filer