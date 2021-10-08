Image Source : IPLT20.COM SRH vs MI Toss Live Updates IPL 2021: Who will win the toss, Rohit or Williamson?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play for pride when they meet Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their final match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season on Friday.

With KKR's magnificent 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, MI are all but out of race for the playoffs.

Mumbai Indians toss and match results in IPL 2021 so far

IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians (MI) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 8

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 2/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins

MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets

MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs

MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs

MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets

MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets

RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets

RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs

MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets

MI vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets

MI vs RR - MI won toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 8 wickets

SUNRISERS HYDERABAD - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 13

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 6

Match Result after Tosses won: 0/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins

SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs

SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs

MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs

PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets

SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs

DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets

SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs

SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets

SRH vs RCB - RCB won toss, opted to bowl - SRH won by 4 runs