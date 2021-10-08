SRH vs MI Toss Live Updates IPL 2021: Who will win the toss, Rohit or Williamson?

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will play for pride when they meet Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians in their final match of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) season on Friday.
With KKR's magnificent 86-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday, MI are all but out of race for the playoffs.
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 8
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 2/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 2/5 wins
MI vs RCB: RCB win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 2 wickets
MI vs KKR: KKR win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 10 runs
MI vs SRH: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI won by 13 runs
MI vs DC: MI win toss, opt to bat - MI lost by 6 wickets
MI vs PBKS: PBKS win toss, opt to bowl - MI lost by 9 wickets
RR vs MI: MI win toss, opt to bowl - MI won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK: MI win toss, decide to bowl - MI won by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI: CSK win toss, elect to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
MI vs KKR: KKR won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 7 wickets
RCB vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 54 runs
MI vs PBKS: MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 6 wickets
MI vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets
MI vs RR - MI won toss, opted to bowl - MI won by 8 wickets
Total Matches Played - 13
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 6
Match Result after Tosses won: 0/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/6 wins
SRH vs KKR - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - KKR won by 10 runs
SRH vs RCB - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 6 runs
MI vs SRH - MI won the toss, opted to bat - MI won by 13 runs
PBKS vs SRH - PBKS won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 9 wickets
SRH vs DC - DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
CSK vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
RR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 55 runs
DC vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 8 wickets
SRH vs PBKS - SRH won the toss, opted to bowl - PBKS won by 5 runs
SRH vs RR - RR won the toss, opted to bat - SRH won by 7 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
KKR vs SRH - SRH won the toss, opted to bat - KKR won by 6 wickets
SRH vs RCB - RCB won toss, opted to bowl - SRH won by 4 runs