Sreesanth backs Bhuvneshwar Kumar, says never stop believing in your abilities

India's star fast bowler Bhuvneshwar Kumar is not having the best of outings in most of the recent games for India. The fast bowler has been taken to the cleaners in the death overs with batters going all guns blazing. As Kumar has struggled to hold runs at crucial stages and people criticising the 33-year-old, the cricketing fraternity has backed the seamer.

India's former cricketer S Sreesanth has recently backed Bhuvneshwar Kumar saying Bhuvneshwar has done well against good batter but the team needs to support him just like Karthik. “He has done up good batsmen. Even if you bowl good balls, there are 60-70% chances of getting hit. Sometimes, it works and sometimes it doesn’t. We have to support Bhuvneshwar, just like Dinesh Karthik," Sreesanth was quoted as saying to Hindustan Times.

The former Indian pacer added, "I’m very confident about his experience and ability to swing the ball; he has a back-of-the-length slower delivery, he has got the knuckle ball. If he varies his speed on the hard bouncy wickets, he will get good help on Australian pitches."

The 2011 World Cup winner said that Bhuvneshwar should never stop believing in his abilities. "If Bhuvneshwar Kumar is listening to this, most often they don’t do it, but my only request is to never stop believing in your abilities. Sometimes, you stop believing in your abilities. Sometimes, you get puzzled. Sometimes, you read a lot and watch a lot of videos. Sometimes, you listen to a lot of opinions on the commentary. Even I have done that; everyone goes through that phase. But you need to believe in the immense ability that has got you here and made you the king, " Sreesanth added. Notably, Sreesanth also predicted that Kumar will be "extremely well in Australia".

Bhuvneshwar has been rested for the South Africa T20I series that begins on Wednesday. The first T20I will be played in Thiruvananthapuram on 28th September, while the second and third T20I will be played on 2nd October in Guwahati and 4th October in Indore.

