Sourav Ganguly tests COVID-19 negative; in stable condition after mild heart attack

Image Source : AP File photo of Sourav Ganguly.

Former Indian captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has tested negative for COVID-19 in his latest health update and is to undergo ECG (electrocardiogram) test on Sunday morning after being admitted to a hospital in Kolkata following complain of chest pain.

The 48-year-old former cricketer underwent angioplasty on Saturday after he suffered chest pain while exercising on a tread mill at his home gym.

The hospital said tests showed he had suffered a mild heart attack and the popular former cricketer had blockages in three coronary arteries. Jay Shah, secretary of the BCCI, confirmed the development and added that Ganguly was in stable condition.

As per Woodlands statement, Ganguly is under the care of three doctors — namely Dr Saroj Mandal, Dr Soutik Panda, Dr Saptarshi Basu — and is currently "Afebrile, conscious, alert, communicating verbally".

"He had an acute myocardial infarction (MI). We have found three blocks in his heart. We have conducted a primary angioplasty on him and one stent has been inserted. He is awake and absolutely stable," Mondal was quoted as saying by PTI on Saturday.

"He suffered a myocardial infarction while doing the treadmill this morning. He had a similar experience Friday also. He was rushed to the hospital immediately and that helped us a lot in treating him," the doctor said. An MI, commonly known as a heart attack, occurs when blood flow decreases or stops to a part of the heart, causing damage to the heart muscle.