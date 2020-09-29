IPL 2020: It will take MS Dhoni some time, says Sourav Ganguly on his recent form

Image Source : PTI File photo of Sourav Ganguly (right) with MS Dhoni.

BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has suggested that it will take MS Dhoni’s return to be at the top of his abilities could take a while as a long break is bound to impact anyone.

MS Dhoni’s return to cricket over a year gap, especially after his international cricket retirement, hasn’t turn out to be a fairytale like many fans were hoping it to be. Things looked bright when Chennai Super Kings were off to a remarkable start in IPL 2020 with a convincing win over defending champions. But things went downhill since then after CSK slumped to back-to-back losses, that too quite miserably.

From Dhoni’s captaincy to his decision to bat down the order in two unsuccessful attempts at chasing down against Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals respectively, Dhoni is now in the eye of the storm and is questioned for leaving it too late.

Cricket experts and former cricketers alike have scrutinised every wrong move the 38-year-old wicketkeeper has made while an ever upfront Gautam Gambhir went on to say a captain should lead the team from the front and not by batting at no. 7.

MSD later said at a post-match presentation that he is uncertain about coming up the order as he has just resumed competitive cricket and wanted to give more chances to youngsters like Ruturaj Gaekwad and Sam Curran, it didn’t sit well with the experts.

BCCI chief Ganguly seemed to be in agreement with the fellow former India captain saying anybody will struggle after such a long gap and said it will take some time.

“In the current situation, it will take some time for him to get back to his old touch. He played a cricket match after about one year and six months. It’s not easy however good you are. It will take some time,” Ganguly said.

