Phil Simmons advises Bangladesh not to get arrogant ahead of Mackay clash after Test win against Australia

New Delhi:

The stage is set for the second and final Test of the ongoing series between Australia and Bangladesh. The two sides are slated to take on each other at the Great Barrier Reef Arena in Mackay from August 22nd, and it is interesting to note that it was Bangladesh that managed to register a historic win in the first Test.

Registering their first Test win in Australia, Bangladesh pulled off a performance for the ages as they put forth a marvellous performance and handed Australia a rare loss on their home ground. With the second Test right around the corner, Bangladesh will hope to put in a good show and clinch the series as well.

Speaking on the same, Bangladesh head coach Phil Simmons came forward and talked about how his side cannot afford to get arrogant ahead of the second Test and should maintain the same mindset as they look to register a win in the upcoming game.

"The only thing I had to say to them - and I will repeat it anyway - is that Australia is going to come harder. So we have to either keep that level of performance or get a little bit better. Even if we [have to] get 1% better in some areas, then we will have to make sure that that's there. But we know that they are going to change their game. They are going to come harder at us,” Simmons was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.

Simmons branded his win in the first Test as his best result

Furthermore, Simmons talked about how the result that he managed to get in the first Test of the series was the best of his coaching career so far. He opined that it came down to the preparations that his players put in.

"I've seen the practices, I've seen how we practiced before the three-day game, and I've seen how we practiced the three days before the Test match. So the work didn't change. Even though we made 54, an off day, the work rate didn't change. So it gives me that sort of confidence that the guys want this, and they want to do well,” he added.

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