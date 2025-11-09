Sourav Ganguly backs India women's star to lead side in coming future after World Cup triumph Former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly took centre stage and heaped massive praise on star wicket keeper batter Richa Ghosh for her brilliant contributions to India's Women's World Cup 2025 winning campaign.

India women scripted history in the recently concluded Women’s World Cup 2025. Hosting the marquee event, the Women in Blue managed to etch their name in history and clinched the title after they defeated South Africa in the summit clash of the competition.

After the historic win, several players of the side have been felicitated, and it is worth noting that ace wicket-keeper batter Richa Ghosh was appointed the DSP of Police by the West Bengal government.

Speaking at the felicitation ceremony, former India cricketer Sourav Ganguly took centre stage and backed Richa to lead the Indian women’s team in the coming future.

“Your career has just begun. Women’s cricket will grow massively in the next four to six years, and there will be more opportunities. I hope you make the most of them and one day, like Jhulan, we’ll stand here and say, ‘Richa — India captain,’” Ganguly said.

“You’re just 22. You have time on your side. All blessings and heartiest congratulations,” he added.

Ganguly further heaped praise on Richa’s performances

Notably, Richa Ghosh was an integral part of team India that lifted the World Cup. She played crucial roles in the middle order, often bailing the team out of trouble with her quickfire knocks.

“The role she plays batting lower down the order is very difficult. You get fewer balls but have to score the most runs. People may remember Jemimah’s 127 not out or Harmanpreet’s 89 in the semifinals, but Richa’s strike rate of 130-plus made the difference. What she has done so simply is equal in value to Smriti or Harman,” Ganguly said.

Interestingly, Richa Ghosh scored 235 runs in eight innings for her side with a best score of 94 against South Africa. Her short cameo against Australia in the semi-final went a long way for the Women in Blue as well.

